PH shares soar to 2-year high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 11:02 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index soared to a 2-year high, as investors continued to sheer the looser curbs in the capital region. One analyst also sees the local bourse outperforming some of its Asian peers. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2022
