PH stocks rise to 6,867

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2021 11:28 PM

Philippine shares extended their gains for a second straight session despite continued foreign outflows.

Other Asian markets also rallied on the back of US stimulus hopes. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2021
