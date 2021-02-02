Home  >  Business

Duterte says PH economy 'sinking deeper and deeper' due to COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2021 11:15 PM

No less than Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte admitted the country's economy is sinking due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's airline industry, in particular, continues to take a beating, with flag carrier Philippine Airlines forced to lay-off about a third of its employees. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2021
