Home > Business PSEi gains over 200 points, climbs back above 7,000 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2023 11:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares stage a rally on Wednesday as investors made bets ahead of the all-important policy decision of the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index US Federal Reserve PH economy PH shares stock market /entertainment/02/02/23/abs-cbn-wins-big-in-5th-gawad-lasallianeta/entertainment/02/02/23/ozzy-osbourne-cancels-uk-europe-tour-over-poor-health/business/02/02/23/meralco-re-contracted-power-rate-still-lower-compared-to-spot-market/business/02/02/23/shell-annual-profit-hits-record-423-billion/entertainment/02/02/23/sean-tristan-has-this-to-tell-to-best-friend-raven-rigor