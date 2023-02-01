Home  >  Business

PSEi gains over 200 points, climbs back above 7,000

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 11:10 PM

Philippine shares stage a rally on Wednesday as investors made bets ahead of the all-important policy decision of the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2023
