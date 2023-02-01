Home > Business Bank lending rose in December 2022 despite interest rate hikes ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2023 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Business and consumers in the Philippines incurred more debt in December 2022 despite higher interest rates. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight business interest rate interest rate hike debt /business/02/02/23/ntc-says-working-with-starlink-to-expedite-rollout/entertainment/02/02/23/seth-fedelin-irked-by-accusations-hes-copying-daniel-padilla/news/02/02/23/pnp-chief-hindi-na-iimbestigahan-sa-droga-abalos/entertainment/02/02/23/look-moira-sports-new-hairdo-ahead-of-concert/news/02/02/23/doh-to-prioritize-vulnerable-groups-in-bivalent-jabs