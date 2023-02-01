Home  >  Business

Bank lending rose in December 2022 despite interest rate hikes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 11:06 PM

Business and consumers in the Philippines incurred more debt in December 2022 despite higher interest rates. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2023
 
