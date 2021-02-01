Home  >  Business

PH shares climb to 6,814, outperform Asian peers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 10:48 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index outperformed its Asian peers as it breaks its 4-day losing streak.

Local investors led the rally as foreign funds continued to exit the market. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 1, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   stock market   PH shares   PH economy  