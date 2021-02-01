Home  >  Business

Only 20 pct of data on cloud, remaining 80 pct is a $1-T opportunity: IBM

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 02:24 PM

MANILA - IBM's Global Technology Services General Manager Saad Toma told ANC on Monday that only 20 percent of data are on the cloud, which presents a $1-trillion market opportunity for cloud companies to put the remaining 80 percent on the cloud.

He said the huge market potential for "hybrid cloud" -- which manages both public and private cloud -- was driven by the pandemic, forcing companies to adopt digital transformation for their businesses.
