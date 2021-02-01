Metro Manila property leasing to rise on boom in e-commerce

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Property firm Prime Philippines, said Monday that the Metro Manila office rental spaces will see an average of 75 to 85 percent occupancy this year as firms move more of their operations outside the Metro and nearer to the residential areas of their workers.

Jet Yu, founder and CEO of Prime Philippines, said the boom in logistics and the industrial and warehouse spaces will drive the growth in property leasing this year, hinged on the acceleration of e-commerce in the country.