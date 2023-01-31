Philippine shares join regional slump ahead of Fed meeting
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:53 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PSEI, Philippine Stock Exchange Index, PH shares, PH economy, stock market, ANC promo
- /business/02/01/23/solons-mull-creation-of-onion-research-body
- /life/02/01/23/new-eats-cloud-kitchen-taste-tell-opens-restaurant
- /news/02/01/23/house-to-designate-caretaker-for-gatchalians-seat-speaker
- /business/02/01/23/airasia-offers-p22-seat-sale-to-tokyo-opens-new-route
- /sports/02/01/23/pba-san-miguel-routs-blackwater-for-2-0-slate