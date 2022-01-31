Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Monday said he is not in favor of free trade agreements and wants to build Philippine industries instead.

De Guzman said he is not in favor of ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as free trade deals do not lead to development.

"Ang kinakailangan natin ay sariling industriyalisasyon. Magtayo tayo ng sariling industriya gamit ang ating mga raw materials nang sa ganoon ay hindi na tayo nag-i-import ng ating pangangailangan. Kaya nating i-produce rito sa ating bansa ang ating pangangailangang pagkain at mga gamit sa bahay at gamit sa industriya, kayang-kaya nating i-produce rito," he added.

(What we need is our own industrialization. Let's build our own industries with our raw materials so that we no longer import what we need. We can produce here in our country the food and goods we need at home and industrial equipment, we can produce them here.)

De Guzman said that because of recent trade deals, the country is now importing galunggong, onion, garlic and other food items that it did not need to import before.

Instead of free trade deals, the labor leader said the country needs to develop its capacity to process its own raw materials into finished products. He also warned that free trade deals lead to large deficits.

"Lagi tayong magkakaroon ng malaking trade deficit at ‘pag nangyayari ‘yon kung lugi lagi, lagi tayong mangungutang at mababaon tayo sa utang, at habang nababaon tayo sa utang lalong nakapagdidikta sa atin ang mga malalaking kapitalistang dayuhan," he said.

(We will always have a big trade deficit and when that happens if there is always a loss, we will always be in debt and we will be in debt, and when we are in debt the big foreign capitalists will dictate to us even more.)

De Guzman is among the presidential aspirants on the national ballot for the upcoming elections in May together with Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senators Manny Pacquiao, and Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, and former Security Adviser Norberto Gonzalez, Faisal Mangondato, and Jose Montemayor Jr.

—with a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News