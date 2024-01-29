Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower ahead of GDP data release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares saw a lower start of the new trading week ahead of the release of the country’s official growth figures for 2023. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  