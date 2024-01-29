Marcos' Vietnam state visit may bring more jobs to PH: DTI

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official said the government hopes to bring in more jobs to the Philippines after Marcos' two-day state visit in Vietnam.

Speaking on ANC's Market Edge, Undersecretary Maria Blanca Kim Bernardo-Lokin said the main focus of the visit will be the signing of a rice deal with Vietnam.

"In terms of food security, it is the aim of President Bongbong Marcos to be able to modernize agriculture, to be able to bring in partners that could help us in modernizing agriculture, and at the same time see to it that our goals for the 8-point socio economic agenda are met," she said.

She added, however, that they hope to speak with investors in other sectors as well.

"We are always looking for new industries that we can leverage on, that we can tap, we can bring into the Philippines," Lokin said.

"We are very big and very strong in semiconductors, that is our number 1 export. We are also very big in the (information technology-business process management) industry. So with these 2 industries on the line, we aim to secure them and secure our place there," she noted.

"We have lined up businesses that we think will be able to help us secure our position in the global value chain, and that would bring us a higher level of service and higher level of jobs to the Philippines," she said.

--ANC, 29 January 2024