Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Business groups tutol sa panukalang port digitalization

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2023 09:04 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bukod sa grupo ng mga trucker, tutol din ang malalaking business groups sa panukalang port digitalization ng Philippine Ports Authority. Nagsumite na rin sila ng open letter kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na humihimok na repasuhin o tuluyang ibasura ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Linggo, 29 Enero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   ports   port digitalization   Philippine Ports Authority   TOP CRMS   PCCI   FFCCCI  