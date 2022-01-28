Home  >  Business

PSEi ends week in red as other Asian market sentiments soar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2022 03:06 AM

The PSE index ends the day and week in the red even as sentiment improves in other Asian markets. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 28, 2022
