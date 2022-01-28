Home  >  Business

Philippines to reopen to foreign tourists in February

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2022 02:56 AM

The Philippines is set to reopen to fully vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after closing its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarantine requirements will also be scrapped for those who test negative for the coronavirus. But a health expert expresses concerns over the looser travel curbs. Pia Gutierrez with this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 28, 2022
