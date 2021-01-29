Home  >  Business

PH shares fall amid new quarantine restrictions for February

Posted at Jan 29 2021 11:51 PM

Philippine shares fall back to the 6600 level following the announcement of new quarantine classifications in the country. 

The local market also posted its third weekly drop for the year. More from Michelle Ong. — The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2021
