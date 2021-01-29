Grow more bamboo farms to support communities, sustainable lifestyle, says bamboo firm
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 29 2021 02:32 PM
Bamboo, The Bamboo Company, manufacturing, engineered bamboo, DENR, Roy Cimatu, sustainability, bamboo farm, communities
- /news/01/29/21/3-turista-gumamit-ng-pekeng-rt-pcr-test-result-sa-boracay
- /news/01/29/21/doh-anal-swabbing-for-covid-19-inconvenient-needs-validation-if-proposed-in-ph
- /entertainment/01/29/21/dawn-chang-at-justin-cuyugan-nagsimula-ang-relasyon-dahil-sa-ang-probinsyano
- /news/01/29/21/health-frontliners-puwede-sa-priority-lane-ng-voters-registration-comelec
- /news/01/29/21/bata-patay-sa-pananaga-sa-davao-city-suspek-nanlaban-umano-sa-pulis