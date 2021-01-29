Home  >  Business

Grow more bamboo farms to support communities, sustainable lifestyle, says bamboo firm

Posted at Jan 29 2021 02:32 PM

MANILA - The Bamboo Company, a homegrown Filipino bamboo products maker, is pushing for the cultivation of more bamboo farms in the Philippines through partnering with bamboo farming communities and supporting a sustainable lifestyle.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu earlier announced the government's shift in prioritizing the propagation of bamboo over lumber as a main material for construction and manufacturing.
