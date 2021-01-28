Home  >  Business

Worst contraction on record: Philippine economy shrunk 9.5% in 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 09:43 PM

The Philippine economy posted its worst performance on record, shrinking into a negative growth and taking a beating from COVID-19 precautions.

The country's economic managers pin their hopes for recovery on the government's vaccination program and the easing of quarantine restrictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 28, 2021
 
