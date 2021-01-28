Home  >  Business

PH shares fall following release of GDP contraction report

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 10:51 PM

Philippine shares fell for the third straight session as traders reacted to the country's larger-than-expected economic contraction for 2020.

Foreign funds also continued to dump local stocks for the 10th consecutive time. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 28, 2021
