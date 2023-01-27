Watch more on iWantTFC

The government must focus on improving education to address the income inequality in the country, an economist said on Friday.

East Asia Poverty Global Practice Senior Economist Nadia Belhaj Hassine told ANC that income inequality is “unfortunately high in the Philippines” and lapses in education are among its root causes.

Although the above-target economic growth in 2022 points out that inequality is slowly decreasing, the government must ensure that growth is inclusive.

To do that, authorities need to “go back to the roots of inequalities which particularly start early in life and try to also address the gap in education,” Hassine said.

Other factors that contribute to income inequality include the gap between college and high school education, unequal opportunities in health and education services, and gender gaps, she said.