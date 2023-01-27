Home > Business Over 25 million SIMs registered as of Jan. 25: NTC ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2023 12:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Some 25 million SIMs or 15.09 percent of the total active mobile numbers in the country have been registered as of Jan. 25, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said on Friday. The government has also rolled out assisted registration in remote areas, said NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Pauli Salvahan. So far, there are no discussions on the possible extension of the registration deadline which is on April 26, the official said. Gov't. telcos roll out SIM registration drive in remote areas Gov't to bring SIM registration centers in remote areas: NTC consultant Over 21 million SIMs registered as of Jan. 16: DICT Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Teleradyo, ANC promo Read More: SIM SIM registration mobile number telco NTC DICT /entertainment/01/27/23/kim-chiu-proud-of-xian-lims-directorial-project/entertainment/01/27/23/francine-diaz-xyriel-manabat-celebrate-19th-birthday/overseas/01/27/23/california-farm-shooter-admits-guilt-says-mentally-ill/entertainment/01/27/23/janine-gutierrez-hopes-to-work-again-with-dolly-de-leon/news/01/27/23/search-rescue-ops-continue-for-missing-cessna-plane