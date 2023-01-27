Watch more on iWantTFC

Some 25 million SIMs or 15.09 percent of the total active mobile numbers in the country have been registered as of Jan. 25, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said on Friday.

The government has also rolled out assisted registration in remote areas, said NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Pauli Salvahan.

So far, there are no discussions on the possible extension of the registration deadline which is on April 26, the official said.