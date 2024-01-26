Home > Business Wind power firm eyes more facilities in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Global wind power company BlueFloat Energy is looking to begin the construction of an offshore wind facility in the Philippines by 2027. The company also said it is eyeing four potential sites -- one in northern Luzon, southern Mindoro, Bataan, and Batangas -- for its wind facilities. --ANC, 26 January 2023 NEDA bets on P1 trillion 'Blue Economy' to boost growth Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: Off shore wind company wind power offshore wind BlueFloat Energy