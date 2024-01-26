Home  >  Business

Wind power firm eyes more facilities in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2024 06:31 PM

MANILA -- Global wind power company BlueFloat Energy is looking to begin the construction of an offshore wind facility in the Philippines by 2027.

The company also said it is eyeing four potential sites -- one in northern Luzon, southern Mindoro, Bataan, and Batangas -- for its wind facilities.

--ANC, 26 January 2023
