PhilHealth increases Z benefits for selected orthopedic implants

MANILA -- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said it has completed its enhancement of the Z Benefits for selected orthopedic implants.

In an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo, PhilHealth Corporate Communications Senior Manager Rey Balena said they have increased their coverage for orthopedic diseases.

Balena said the coverage for their cemented hip prosthesis is now at P103,400.

Cementless hip prosthesis, meanwhile, will be covered up to P169,400. Bipolar partial hip prosthesis, meanwhile, be covered up to P73,180.

Z Benefits cover several illnesses and health conditions requiring expensive treatments and hospitalizations, including leukemia, some types of cancer and kidney transplant, among others.