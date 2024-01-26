Home > Business Big-time price hike sa langis, asahan sa susunod na linggo ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 09:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Bad news sa mga motorista: Big-time oil price hike ang aasahan sa susunod na linggo. Samantalang, hinaharang naman ng isang consumer group ang hirit ng mga planta ng kuryente na alisin na ang price cap o limitasyon sa presyuhan ng kuryente sa spot market. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 26 Enero 2024. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: oil price hike langis BUsina kuryente spot market price cap konsumer consumer