PH shares fall ahead of US Fed policy decision, release of PH GDP data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2022 10:55 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index was not spared from the downturn in most Asian markets Wednesday. Despite the downslide, one analyst believes Philippine equities remain attractive. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2022
