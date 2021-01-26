Asia seen to lead COVID talks at Davos 2021 meetings

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Nikkei Asia columnist William Pesek told ANC's Market Edge on Tuesday that Asian speakers will lead the talks to fight COVID-19 on virtual Davos meetings this week, as proven by moving in-person meetings from Davos to Singapore.

Pesek said Asia is seeing more success in containing the virus and has been growing despite the crisis. Nations like Singapore and China, Pesek said, will share "proactive moves and ideas to halt the pandemic," noting talks will lean more on public health than economic concerns.

He noted that Japan pushing for Tokyo Olympics in July and flying millions to the country might be a "super-spreader" event of coronavirus.