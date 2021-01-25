Why allow youngsters in malls if they are banned from in-person classes?

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday defended a government move to allow 10- to 14-year-olds to go to commercial establishments, even as they are still banned from attending face-to-face classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, only those aged between 15 and 65 were allowed to go out of their homes. But the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response has authorized 10- to 14-year-olds to go out in areas under modified general community quarantine from Feb. 1.

Several million Filipinos are still unemployed and this figure might go up if sales in commercial establishments slump due to continued age-based restrictions, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Families account for 30 to 50 percent of the sales of commercial establishments, he told reporters in an online briefing.

"Napakaimportante na as a family, mapayagan naman silang lumabas," he said.

(It is very important that they are allowed to go out as a family.)

Lopez said the easing of age restrictions was not a choice between allowing children to go to malls and letting them return to in-person classes.

"Iyong pagpili nito is base talaga sa intensity ng interaction ng mga kabataan," he said.

"Imagine po natin iyong intensity ng interaction ‘pag nasa eskuwelahan ang bata, tabi-tabi ang mga mag-aaral estudyante, constant interaction, mas hindi natin ho bantayan. And they spend so many hours in this kind of environment."

(Our choice is really based on the intensity of the interaction of the youth. Imagine the intensity of the interaction if they are at school, close together, they have constant interaction, we monitor them less.)

Watch part of the briefing here.