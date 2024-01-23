Watch more on iWantTFC

Owner of X platform, Elon Musk, said on Monday that he had disturbing conversations with his family on antisemitism.

The X platform has come under fire in recent months and has seen some major advertisers pause spending or flee since Musk late last year agreed with an X user who espoused an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Musk said on Monday in Cracow that free speech was still the social media platform's general bias and that falsehoods being pushed should be corrected.

He was speaking at an event, organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA), discussing what the EJA said was a "disconcerting surge of antisemitism in Europe" since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

