Group wants uniform tariffs for agricultural imports

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2024 10:19 AM | Updated as of Jan 24 2024 12:15 PM

The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food is proposing a uniform 35 percent tariff on all the country's agriculture imports. 

The group said a 1995 policy designating lower duties on agriculture imports has long been outdated.

--ANC, 23 January 2024
