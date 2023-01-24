Home  >  Business

PSEi bucks regional rally, falls to 7,041

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 10:33 PM

Philippine shares end in the negative territory on Tuesday, bucking an Asia-wide rally. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2023
