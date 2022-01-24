Home  >  Business

PH shares fall alongside Asian peers ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2022 11:41 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index started the new trading week in the red, but the Figaro Coffee Group manages to buck the negative trend during its stock market debut. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2021
