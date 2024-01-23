PH-US business ties under Marcos 'couldn't be better:' AmCham

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Economic relations between the Philippines and the United States under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "couldn't be better," the American Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday.

Ebb Hinchcliffe, the group's executive director, said this can be seen in how they admitted more than a hundred new members in the last 2 years.

"For the last 2 years, 2022 and 2023, AmCham has added 120+ members, I think 134 new members in 2023," he said.

"Pre-pandemic, it was like 60 to 70 members a year. So, when you add that many new members, over the last 2 years, I think it has a good reflection of what’s going on with the relationship," he noted.

Hinchcliffe said that United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's upcoming visit to Manila is an indication of strong ties between the two countries.

He also noted that the Indo-Pacific Business Forum is expected to bring in 500 to 600 business leaders to the Philippines in May.

— ANC, 23 January 2023