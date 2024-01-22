Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A local agriculture industry group said the Philippines may not need to import as much rice as projected by the US Department of Agriculture.

The USDA earlier said the Philippines is projected to import 3.8 million metric tons of rice, exceeding the 3.22 million metric tons it collected in 2023.

These numbers mean the Philippines is expected to remain the world’s top rice importer this year, followed by China, Indonesia, and the European Union.

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said the Philippines may be importing between 3.2 to 3.3 million metric tons in 2024.

SINAG President Rosendo said that despite the onset of El Niño, there is still a chance that the summer harvest will be good.

"Mid of February we’ll see on the water of our irrigated area if they will stop the releasing of water, it will affect the harvest of this summer crop. So we’ll just look for a water source from groundwater so the harvest of farmers will not be affected," he said.

Rosendo said local rice prices will be competitive with imported rice.

"We see our production price will be lower than the imported rice coming in by March so that is good for our farmers."

As of January 11, the Philippines has imported over 56,000 metric tons of the staple grain, mostly from Vietnam.

--ANC, 22 January 2024

