Ayala-led EV dealer to open more branches in PH

MANILA -- Despite signs of growing pains and pullbacks in electric vehicle (EV) production in the United States, the Ayala-led Mobility Access Ventures Philippines Inc. (MAPVI) is very bullish about growth in the local market.

The company's president Antonio "Toti" Zara said there remains a very big room for growth for EVs in the Philippines.

Zara said they now have dealerships in Quezon Avenue and Makati City, but said 12 more will be operating within the year,

--ANC, 23 January 2023