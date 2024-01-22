Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Global investment banker Steven CuUnjieng said it is important to talk about "commanding heights" in conversations about amending economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

He explained that commanding heights are industries that have more at stake than mere profits when opened up to foreign investors.

He also cited numerous cases worldwide showing that loosening restrictions on foreign ownership is not everything for investors.

--ANC, 22 January 2023