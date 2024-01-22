Home > Business Investment banker urges govt to rethink opening 'commanding heights' industries Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 01:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Global investment banker Steven CuUnjieng said it is important to talk about "commanding heights" in conversations about amending economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri nais amyendahan ang economic provisions ng Konstitusyon He explained that commanding heights are industries that have more at stake than mere profits when opened up to foreign investors. He also cited numerous cases worldwide showing that loosening restrictions on foreign ownership is not everything for investors. --ANC, 22 January 2023 Opening up PH to more foreign investments not a 'magic bullet': economic think tank Economic Cha-cha 'not the key' to country's progress: IBON Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: economic cha-cha charter change 1987 Constitution