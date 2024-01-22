Bakers seek price hikes for Pinoy Pandesal, Pinoy Tasty

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Bakers are seeking price hikes for Pinoy Pandesal and Pinoy Tasty Bread citing rising production costs.

Samahang Panadero ng Pilipinas president Chito Chavez said bakers are seeking a P0.20 increase in the price of Pinoy Pandesal and a P2 increase in the price of Pinoy Tasty.

Chavez noted the Department of Trade and Industry had previously approved only a P2 increase in the price of Pinoy Tasty instead of the P4 increase proposed by manufacturers.

"Humiling ng pagtaas ng pandemic ngunit di pinayagan, pinayagan pa lamang after pandemic," he said in an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He added: "Mas pinaliit na lang ang mga tinapay kung hindi kayang itaas ang presyo."

He pointed out that flour prices have risen to P950 per bag, compared to P700 during the last increase.

Pinoy Tasty and Pandesal are priced cheaper than similar products as part of the corporate social responsibility of big bakeries.

The DTI earlier also approved increases in the prices of several goods after manufacturers said the hikes were needed to cover higher production costs.

Some manufacturers meanwhile were allowed to reduce their products' weight or contents per pack while keeping prices steady, in what some economists have called "shrinkflation."

Inflation fell to its lowest level in 12 months in December last year, but the state statisticians also noted that rice prices were rising faster.