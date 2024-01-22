Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- AC Logistics Holdings chief executive officer Rene Almendras is bullish about the prospect of growing its network of cold storage facilities, following the successful launch of its facility in Cagayan de Oro.

He said they are doing more mergers and acquisitions and building more facilities, stressing that their business hopes to address the problem of food spoilage in the Philippines.

--ANC, 22 January 2023