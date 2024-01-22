Home > Business AC Logistics eyes more mergers, to build more cold storage facilities Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 01:18 PM | Updated as of Jan 22 2024 01:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- AC Logistics Holdings chief executive officer Rene Almendras is bullish about the prospect of growing its network of cold storage facilities, following the successful launch of its facility in Cagayan de Oro. He said they are doing more mergers and acquisitions and building more facilities, stressing that their business hopes to address the problem of food spoilage in the Philippines. --ANC, 22 January 2023 Antitrust body approves AC Logistics’ proposed acquisition of Air21 shares Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: cold storage facilities cold storage