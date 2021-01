Bayad says PH payments remain soft but poised to recover

Watch also in iWantTFC

Biller aggregator Bayad, formerly Bayad Center, said Friday that payments in the country are poised to recover despite being stalled by limited income and extended payment periods because of the pandemic.

Bayad will ride on this trajectory through expansion of its physical biller touchpoints, and online and mobile offerings such as in-app viewing of monthly utility bills, Lawrence Ferrer, Bayad president and CEO, said in an ANC Market Edge interview.