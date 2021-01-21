Home  >  Business

PH shares skip global rally following Biden's inauguration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2021 11:46 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Philippine shares skip a global rally buoyed by the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

An analyst also doesn't see a big upside for the local bourse in the first half of the year. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 21, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSE   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   stock market   PH economy  