Home > Business

'My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!': Pinoy sa Singapore, sumugal magtayo ng resto

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 20 2024 07:11 PM

Mistulang nasa Pilipinas ka sa pagpasok mo sa resto ng Pinoy chef na si Kurt Sombero.

Kubo-inspired ang kainang tinayo niya kasama ang isang business partner noong 2022.

Na-inspire si Chef Kurt na magluto nang dahil sa kaniyang lola. Katunayan, ang bahagi ng kaniyang resto nakapangalan dito.

"So welcome to our Josefa, this is our private dining room. This is named after my grandmother because she inspired me to be a cook and we have a bit of a sporadic accents here from the Philippines, we got some pahiyas hanging in there, some bulalo bones," pagbabahagi niya kay Migs Bustos para sa programang "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!".

Ipinagmamalaki rin niya na may mga kapwa-Pinoy rin siyang kasama sa negosyo.

"My dream as a cook is to share a little bit more of our culture and with that spark a bit of interest on freedom and making sure that our cuisine moves forward," ani Chef Kurt.

Alamin ang dining experience sa kaniyang resto sa Singapore kasama si Migs Bustos dito sa 'My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!'.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.