Home  >  Business

Marcos Jr. says rising PH debt level needs to be addressed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2023 11:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admits the country's rising debt level is a problem that needs to be addressed. The President spoke in Switzerland at the close of his six-day visit. Tonight's top story from Pia Gutierrez in Switzerland.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 20, 2023
Read More:  Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Philippine debt level   Switzerland   Ferdinand Marcos Jr Switzerland  