The key to becoming financially lucky in 2023 or the Year of the Water Rabbit is having the right "frame of mind," a stock trader and Feng Shui expert said Friday.

The year 2023 could have its own set of challenges but there are also "opportunities of a lifetime," trader and Fen Shui Expert Alyssa Salazar told ANC.

"The best and most sustainable lucky charm that we have is our mind or our frame of mind. The key to being lucky, especially when it comes to a year that maybe problematic but filled with opportunities, is being prepared," Salazar said.

She shared the following tips to attract financial luck this year:

SET CLEAR GOALS

Having defined goals makes it easier to spot opportunities and luck, Salazar said.

FOCUS ON FINANCIAL HEALTH

Building an emergency fund is crucial this year, she said. Spend less on non-essentials. Focus on things that are important and that will have the greatest impact

RESET ENERGY

Cleaning the space can help get rid of accumulated bad energy, she said.

Salazar further shared that those born in the Year of the Rabbit, Dog and Rat could have opportunities to make their finances better in 2023 "if they take the proper action."

Meanwhile, those born in the Year of the Money and Rooster could be prone to an increase in their spending habits.