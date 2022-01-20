Rustan's says agile as COVID drives shift in consumer behavior
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 20 2022 12:24 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2022 12:40 PM
ANC, ANC Top, luxury retail, retailer, Rustan Commercial Corp, Rustan's, omicron, pandemic, COVID-19
- /news/01/20/22/vax-requirement-for-in-person-classes-not-discriminatory-deped
- /video/news/01/20/22/kaso-ng-covid-19-sa-agusan-del-sur-muling-dumami
- /sports/01/20/22/pvl-mika-reyes-signs-with-pldt
- /news/01/20/22/ph-launches-covid-booster-jabs-in-ncr-drugstores
- /entertainment/01/20/22/watch-maris-racal-releases-new-single-pumila-ka