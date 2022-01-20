Home  >  Business

Rustan's says agile as COVID drives shift in consumer behavior

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 12:24 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2022 12:40 PM

MANILA - Luxury retailer Rustan Commercial Corp is adopting to the pandemic-driven change in consumer behavior while trying to maintain current prices as the new COVID-19 omicron variant disrupts gains in fourth quarter of 2021, its president Donnie Tantoco told ANC on Thursday.
