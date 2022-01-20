Home > Business PSEi posts loss for 2nd straight day ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The PSE index sits out of an Asia-wide rally as it posts slight losses for a second straight day. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PSE, PSE index Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine shares Philippine investment Philippine market PSEi Philippines Stock Exchange /video/news/01/20/22/abs-cbn-inks-multi-sectoral-deal-to-cover-halalan-2022/video/news/01/20/22/doh-wont-confirm-downtrend-of-ncr-coronavirus-cases/sports/01/20/22/raducanu-crashes-out-of-melbourne-in-pain/video/news/01/20/22/more-drugstores-likely-to-be-tapped-for-vaccine-drive/entertainment/01/20/22/belle-mariano-dreams-to-perform-in-araneta