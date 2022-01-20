Home  >  Business

PSEi posts loss for 2nd straight day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 10:55 PM

The PSE index sits out of an Asia-wide rally as it posts slight losses for a second straight day. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 20, 2022
