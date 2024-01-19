New car-ride app PeekUp promises 'better experience'

Watch more on iWantTFC

A new entrant in the car ride-hailing market said its customers will have a much better experience when booking a ride.

Dave Almarinez, CEO of PeekUp, said the founders of the company thought of setting up another car ride app after experiencing difficulties in booking rides during rush hours and during the rainy season.

He said it would sometimes take 30 minutes just to book a ride, and sometimes the drivers would still cancel the booking even after the customer had already waited that long.

Almarinez said PeekUp will minimize issues of cancellations once it launches.

"They'll find it very surprising," Almarinez said in an interview with ANC.

He said PeekUp will launch in Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal "several weeks from today."

The platform also seeks to onboard 27,000 drivers within the year.

Since the exit of Uber in 2018, Grab has been the only operating car-ride app in the Philippines. Many other companies have tried to set up a similar service, but none were able to compete with Grab.

Aside from PeekUp, another app called InDrive was given the green light to operate in the country.



-- ANC Business Roadshow, January 19, 2024

