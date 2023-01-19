Watch more on iWantTFC

The Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines is seeking the approval of a 3 to 4 percent increase in prices due to volatile fuel prices, an official said on Thursday.

Fuel is crucial in the industry since motorized "bangkas" or boats used in catching fish need fuel, the group's Executive Director Francisco “Bombit” Buencamino told Teleradyo.

Buencamino said the last approved increase for their goods was in 2019 or 4 years ago. Fuel prices have surged since then, he added.

"Taas na rin ng taas ang presyo ng gasolina, bababa ng kakaunti, tataas naman, hihirit ng mas malaki. Sa canned sardines, very vital ang gasolina because kelangan ng motorized bangka to catch fish, lahat yan gumagamit ng fuel," Buencamino said.

(Gas prices are rising, it will ease a bit and then increase even higher the next. In canned sardines, gasoline is very vital since it's needed in motorized bangka to catch fish, all of which use fuel.)

"Pinakamalaking cost factor yan [gas] sa isda. I don’t think that’s fair to accuse us na malaki ang aming hinihingi, after 4 years na wala kaming galaw. Hindi naman siguro," he added.

(Gas is the biggest cost factor in fishing. I don't think that's fair to accuse us that we're asking for too much. After 4 years without movement, I don't think so.)

There is added pressure to ramp up production during the catching season or 9 out of 12 months in a year. The remaining 3 months are non-fishing season to allow the sardine population to recover, he said.

Buencamino also added that the industry is still reeling from the effect of COVID-19 in terms of a smaller workforce due to health protocols still in place.

The group said it has been requesting for the price adjustment for a long time.