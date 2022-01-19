Home  >  Business

PH shares join regional slide, falls to 7,261

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2022 10:54 PM

Philippine shares returned to the doldrums after Tuesday's rally as investors continue to fret over rising treasury yields. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2022
