PH shares snap 2-day losing streak on bargain hunting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2022 11:13 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index defied a mostly lower session in Asia.

It finished in the 7,300-level despite persistent foreign selling. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2022
