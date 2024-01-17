Home  >  Business

Philippine shares retreats to 6,500 level on more profit-taking

Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:40 PM

Philippine shares joined a regional downswing after sluggish 2023 growth is posted by the world's second largest economy. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024
 
