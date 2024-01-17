HSBC: Deploy excess cash in 2024 as central banks ease rates

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- HSBC's private banking unit believes 2024 is the year of putting excess cash to use, with central banks seen to lower borrowing rates soon.

"We strongly advise our clients to deploy excess cash and add allocation to bonds, given the expected Fed rate cut would bode well for total return of bonds, and we particularly favor quality bonds," said its visiting chief investment officer for Asia Pacific Fan Cheuk Wan.

"So we have overweight allocation to quality bonds including US and UK bonds," she said.

HSBC's private banking unit is keeping a constructive outlook for the world economy this 2024.

Fan also said private wealth accumulation will continue on an upward trend, thanks to resilient economic activity despite remaining headwinds.

--ANC, 17 January 2024